20372 N 52ND Avenue

Amazing remodel~Single story home on the Lake. Enjoy the breathtaking lake and mountain view in your own backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Kitchen features elegant white cabinets, Quartz counter tops, stainless steel farm sink, kitchen island, Gray subway tile backsplash. Beautiful modern wood looking tile in all the common areas. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms, large master suite with spacious walk-in closet, amazing master bathroom with modern soaking tub, walk-in shower. Close to schools, playground, shopping, dinning, hiking, Loop 101. Stop by, you will not be disappointed.