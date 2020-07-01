All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 20372 N 52ND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
20372 N 52ND Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:35 AM

20372 N 52ND Avenue

20372 North 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20372 North 52nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Amazing remodel~Single story home on the Lake. Enjoy the breathtaking lake and mountain view in your own backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Kitchen features elegant white cabinets, Quartz counter tops, stainless steel farm sink, kitchen island, Gray subway tile backsplash. Beautiful modern wood looking tile in all the common areas. Brand new carpet in all bedrooms, large master suite with spacious walk-in closet, amazing master bathroom with modern soaking tub, walk-in shower. Close to schools, playground, shopping, dinning, hiking, Loop 101. Stop by, you will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20372 N 52ND Avenue have any available units?
20372 N 52ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20372 N 52ND Avenue have?
Some of 20372 N 52ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20372 N 52ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20372 N 52ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20372 N 52ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20372 N 52ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20372 N 52ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20372 N 52ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 20372 N 52ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20372 N 52ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20372 N 52ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 20372 N 52ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20372 N 52ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20372 N 52ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20372 N 52ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20372 N 52ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College