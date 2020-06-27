All apartments in Glendale
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:31 AM

20209 N 55th Ave

20209 North 55th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20209 North 55th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Lakefront Home in the Arrowhead Lakes subdivision. This home has it all, Travertine tile floors, Granite counter tops, upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, custom Iron Doors, Vaulted ceilings, backyard patio with boat dock and amazing views. Don't miss out on this home located close to walking paths, hiking trails, shopping and schools.

Rent = $1850 a month, Deposit $1850, Cleaning Deposit $500 Non Refundable, Pet Deposit $150 Non Refundable. Required first month and deposits.
Credit check and application fee $50 per person Non Refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20209 N 55th Ave have any available units?
20209 N 55th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20209 N 55th Ave have?
Some of 20209 N 55th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20209 N 55th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20209 N 55th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20209 N 55th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20209 N 55th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20209 N 55th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20209 N 55th Ave offers parking.
Does 20209 N 55th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20209 N 55th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20209 N 55th Ave have a pool?
No, 20209 N 55th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20209 N 55th Ave have accessible units?
No, 20209 N 55th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20209 N 55th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20209 N 55th Ave has units with dishwashers.
