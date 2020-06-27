20209 N 55th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Lakefront Home in the Arrowhead Lakes subdivision. This home has it all, Travertine tile floors, Granite counter tops, upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, custom Iron Doors, Vaulted ceilings, backyard patio with boat dock and amazing views. Don't miss out on this home located close to walking paths, hiking trails, shopping and schools.



Rent = $1850 a month, Deposit $1850, Cleaning Deposit $500 Non Refundable, Pet Deposit $150 Non Refundable. Required first month and deposits.

Credit check and application fee $50 per person Non Refundable.