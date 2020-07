19817 N 76TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Discounted Dec to FEB monthly rates & short term event rates now avail! GORGEOUS FURNISHED ARROWHEAD HOME - LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST NOOK - ELEGANT DARK CABINETS - NEW BRUSHED NICKEL LIGHTING/FIXTURES THROUGHOUT - NEUTRAL TILE IN KITCHEN & BATHS - SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ WOOD FLOORS & COZY FIREPLACE - FORMAL DINING ROOM - MASTER SPLIT FROM 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS - MASTER BATH INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER & TUB & DOUBLE SINKS - BIG BACKYARD W/ COVERED PATIO, PLANTS, & PLENTY OF SEATING - CORNER LOT BORDERS COMMON AREA - NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND, JUST NICE BIG LUSH GREEN TREES - MINUTES TO LOOP 101, ARROWHEAD MALL, SHOPPING, DINING, LEGENDS GC & 500 CLUB. 9 MIN TO PEORIA SPORTS COMPLEX. COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 6-8. RATES VARY BY SEASON AND LENGTH OF STAY. Special events $1250/wk Phx Open, Fiesta Bowl