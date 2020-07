Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great family home. 5bd/3ba + pool and 3 car garage. 4bd upstairs and 1bd downstairs. All appliances included. Great nearby amenities, schools, parks, golf course and 101 freeway access minutes from the home. Open living spaces, spacious bedrooms, lots of storage. Kitchen has granite counter tops, his/hers master closet space, separate tub and shower. Back yard features lots of open space, large diving pool with safety pool fence. Better hurry - this one won't last long.