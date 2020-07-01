All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

19501 N 67TH Drive

19501 North 67th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19501 North 67th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Heart of Fabulous Arrowhead Ranch! Great Open Floor Plan w tons of upgrades, including Premium Travertine & Lustrous Hardwood flooring! Fully remodeled Chef's granite Kitchen and Bathrooms. Brand-New ceiling fans & lighting fixtures throughout. Multi-function lower-level rooms can be Media, Fitness, Library, or Formal Living or Dining rooms - as you see fit! Over-size Master Suite w Sitting Area, huge Walk-In closet, and View Deck! Sparkling pool & Spa make a resort-like backyard. Fantastic central location w access to freeways, great shopping, restaurants, and schools. Too much to list here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19501 N 67TH Drive have any available units?
19501 N 67TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19501 N 67TH Drive have?
Some of 19501 N 67TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19501 N 67TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19501 N 67TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19501 N 67TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19501 N 67TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 19501 N 67TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19501 N 67TH Drive offers parking.
Does 19501 N 67TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19501 N 67TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19501 N 67TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19501 N 67TH Drive has a pool.
Does 19501 N 67TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 19501 N 67TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19501 N 67TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19501 N 67TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

