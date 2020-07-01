19501 N 67TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Heart of Fabulous Arrowhead Ranch! Great Open Floor Plan w tons of upgrades, including Premium Travertine & Lustrous Hardwood flooring! Fully remodeled Chef's granite Kitchen and Bathrooms. Brand-New ceiling fans & lighting fixtures throughout. Multi-function lower-level rooms can be Media, Fitness, Library, or Formal Living or Dining rooms - as you see fit! Over-size Master Suite w Sitting Area, huge Walk-In closet, and View Deck! Sparkling pool & Spa make a resort-like backyard. Fantastic central location w access to freeways, great shopping, restaurants, and schools. Too much to list here!