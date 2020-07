Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

*We have an approved application* Very clean home in Arrowhead on the Green subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 story home with a nice kitchen with granite countertops and refrigerator included. All 3 bedroom are upstairs and the Master has a deck where you can enjoy the beautiful fall weather! Admin fee of $150 at move in and 1% per month. Living room fireplace and backyard fountain are not operational. No pets please.