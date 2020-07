Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Location Location. This nice home, with all appliances, is available now. Location is close to Arrowhead Mall, the 101, and a few miles from an awesome water park and golf. Kitchen has a lots of storage and its own dinette area. Fireplace in a nice size living room with a cathedral ceiling. Three bedroom split, with master walk in closet.