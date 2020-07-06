All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:44 AM

18702 North 67th Drive

18702 North 67th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18702 North 67th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.320% monthly city tax.(*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18702 North 67th Drive have any available units?
18702 North 67th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 18702 North 67th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18702 North 67th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18702 North 67th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18702 North 67th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18702 North 67th Drive offer parking?
No, 18702 North 67th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18702 North 67th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18702 North 67th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18702 North 67th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18702 North 67th Drive has a pool.
Does 18702 North 67th Drive have accessible units?
No, 18702 North 67th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18702 North 67th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18702 North 67th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18702 North 67th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18702 North 67th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

