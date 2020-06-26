18432 N. 55th Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1308 square feet at Autumn Ridge in Glendale. The interior features a great room, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceilings fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, storage room & storage shed, RV Parking and desert landscaping.



Cross Streets: Union Hills & 59th Ave

Directions: East to 55th Ln, South to home on the right



(RLNE4239001)