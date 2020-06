Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Clean, move-in ready, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home with 2 car garage and large back yard with RV Gate. This home features 1780 SF with a living room, family room with surround sound, separate dining room. ceiling fans throughout, fresh interior paint. Minutes from Arizona Christian University and ASU West. Your client will love this house as their new home.