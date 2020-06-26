14449 North 58th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool tennis court courtyard

Charming unit located in a NW valley. This large 3 bed 2 bath split floor plan home comes equipped with plenty of space to call home. Walk into a large great room with tile flooring. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances. Formal dinning room with french doors that open up into the private courtyard perfect, for entertaining. The detached garage is within steps of the unit. This community boasts a tennis court and pool. Contact the office today to schedule your viewing!



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.