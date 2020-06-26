All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 14449 North 58th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
14449 North 58th Avenue
Last updated October 31 2019 at 9:18 PM

14449 North 58th Avenue

14449 North 58th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14449 North 58th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Charming unit located in a NW valley. This large 3 bed 2 bath split floor plan home comes equipped with plenty of space to call home. Walk into a large great room with tile flooring. The kitchen comes equipped with all appliances. Formal dinning room with french doors that open up into the private courtyard perfect, for entertaining. The detached garage is within steps of the unit. This community boasts a tennis court and pool. Contact the office today to schedule your viewing!

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14449 North 58th Avenue have any available units?
14449 North 58th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14449 North 58th Avenue have?
Some of 14449 North 58th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14449 North 58th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14449 North 58th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14449 North 58th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14449 North 58th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14449 North 58th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14449 North 58th Avenue offers parking.
Does 14449 North 58th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14449 North 58th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14449 North 58th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14449 North 58th Avenue has a pool.
Does 14449 North 58th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14449 North 58th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14449 North 58th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14449 North 58th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College