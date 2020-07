Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking

Great two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Townhouse!! Enter in to a nice open concept living room that flows right in to the kitchen which boasts wood cabinetry, plenty of counter space, a nice big sink window. Just up the stairs are two spacious rooms, both complete with full ensuites AND walk-in closets! There is also a nice secluded courtyard with a covered patio and pavers. Come by and take a look today! NO SMOKING INSIDE THE HOME!