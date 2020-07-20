All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 13311 N 65TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
13311 N 65TH Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

13311 N 65TH Drive

13311 North 65th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

13311 North 65th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304
Sweetwater Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The perfect location for your new home. Exclusive area near everything!! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath plus a den/office. 3rd bedroom is self-contained in it's own 'casita' with full bath, bedroom, living room, fireplace and mini kitchen. Perfect for guests or mother-in-law. Den has built in desk and cabinets but can be 4th bedroom. Beautifully maintained front with circular drive and fountain. Backyard is stunning with large pool, spa, patio, mature trees and plenty of grass. 3 car attached garage. Take a look, your sure to love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 N 65TH Drive have any available units?
13311 N 65TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13311 N 65TH Drive have?
Some of 13311 N 65TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13311 N 65TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13311 N 65TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 N 65TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13311 N 65TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 13311 N 65TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13311 N 65TH Drive offers parking.
Does 13311 N 65TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13311 N 65TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 N 65TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13311 N 65TH Drive has a pool.
Does 13311 N 65TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 13311 N 65TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 N 65TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13311 N 65TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College