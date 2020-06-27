12695 N 57th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

MARSHALL RANCH CHARMER

3 CAR GARAGE

BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME

GREAT LOCATION

INCLUDES POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE

CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING

Very Clean! FRESH PAINT !

This is a 5 Bedroom. 3.5 Bath home with a large loft. Master Bedroom is down stairs. All bedrooms have walkin closets. Lots of storage space. The Kitchen features a Smooth Top Stove, Side by Side Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, and plenty of Cabinet Space. Pergo and Tile Flooring Down Stairs. Berber Carpet up stairs. Ceiling Fans, and Blinds through out the home. Wired for surround sound.This is a corner lot with a Salt Water Pebble Tech Pool,Built In Bar B Que and Covered Patio. Great location convenient to the freeways, shopping, schools and parks. Pool & Landscaping Service Included In List Price