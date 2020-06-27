All apartments in Glendale
12695 N 57th Dr
12695 N 57th Dr

12695 North 57th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12695 North 57th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304
Marshall Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
MARSHALL RANCH CHARMER
3 CAR GARAGE
BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME
GREAT LOCATION
INCLUDES POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE
CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING
Very Clean! FRESH PAINT !
This is a 5 Bedroom. 3.5 Bath home with a large loft. Master Bedroom is down stairs. All bedrooms have walkin closets. Lots of storage space. The Kitchen features a Smooth Top Stove, Side by Side Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Pantry, Breakfast Bar, and plenty of Cabinet Space. Pergo and Tile Flooring Down Stairs. Berber Carpet up stairs. Ceiling Fans, and Blinds through out the home. Wired for surround sound.This is a corner lot with a Salt Water Pebble Tech Pool,Built In Bar B Que and Covered Patio. Great location convenient to the freeways, shopping, schools and parks. Pool & Landscaping Service Included In List Price

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

