11631 N 58TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Multiple offers received, application under document tab in MLS. Due to Covid, out of respect for our tenant, no showings until tenant vacates. Rare single level, 5 bedroom home with a pool. Two huge bedrooms right off the front door with 3 more to follow, granite counter tops, TWO fireplaces, kitchen island, swimming pool, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Additional features include eat in dining room, kitchen island, with a split floor plan. The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double windows, block fireplace for those winter nights, granite, tile flooring and a walk in shower. Large guest room near the master suite features french doors and a pool view. Oversized garage with built in storage and work benches, RV style 8' gate with ceme