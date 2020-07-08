11631 N 58TH Drive

Amenities
Multiple offers received, application under document tab in MLS. Due to Covid, out of respect for our tenant, no showings until tenant vacates. Rare single level, 5 bedroom home with a pool. Two huge bedrooms right off the front door with 3 more to follow, granite counter tops, TWO fireplaces, kitchen island, swimming pool, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Additional features include eat in dining room, kitchen island, with a split floor plan. The spacious master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double windows, block fireplace for those winter nights, granite, tile flooring and a walk in shower. Large guest room near the master suite features french doors and a pool view. Oversized garage with built in storage and work benches, RV style 8' gate with ceme