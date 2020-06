Amenities

dishwasher fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN FEATURES A HUGE GREAT ROOM AND KITCHEN, WITH 3 BED 2 BATH AND A DEN. OTHER GREAT FEATURES INCLUDE A 10 YEAR WARRANTY, 9 FOOT CEILINGS, TILE FLOORING AT KITCHEN, BATHS, AND LAUNDRY,LOW ''E'' WINDOWS, BLACK APPLIANCES, CHROME FIXTURES, SIX PANEL COLONIST INTERIOR DOORS, PLUS SO MUCH MORE!! WITH ALL NEW CARPET AND ALL NEW PAINT. CENTRALLY LOCATED BETWEEN US 60 AND I 17. VERY CLOSE TO ALL MARKET PLACE.