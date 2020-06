Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning remodeled home thats turn key and ready for your most distinguished buyer. home features new cabinets, quartz counters, designer backsplash, new tile flooring, new baseboard, new garage door, slate tile front and back patio, dual pane windows, new lighting fixtures, new master and hall baths, new vanities and much more. home is also for sale or lease. owner agent with fast answers.