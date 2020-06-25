10304 N 65TH Lane

Amenities
NEWER PAINT AND CARPET * GATED COMMUNITY * Great Corner Lot Across from Greenbelt/Park Area with a Private Courtyard in Front * Huge Great Room with Separate Area for Formal Dining Room or Office * Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings and Ceiling Fans in Every Room * Tiles Throughout Except For Bedrooms * Kitchen Features Black Appliances, Corian Countertops, Upgraded Cabinets, Bay Window & French Door Out to Backyard * Two Skylights * Sunscreens on All Windows & Sliding Doors * Large Backyard with Covered Patio * Washer/Dryer Included * NO CATS UNLESS SERVICE ANIMALS