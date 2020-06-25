All apartments in Glendale
10304 N 65TH Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

10304 N 65TH Lane

10304 North 65th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10304 North 65th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
NEWER PAINT AND CARPET * GATED COMMUNITY * Great Corner Lot Across from Greenbelt/Park Area with a Private Courtyard in Front * Huge Great Room with Separate Area for Formal Dining Room or Office * Dramatic Vaulted Ceilings and Ceiling Fans in Every Room * Tiles Throughout Except For Bedrooms * Kitchen Features Black Appliances, Corian Countertops, Upgraded Cabinets, Bay Window & French Door Out to Backyard * Two Skylights * Sunscreens on All Windows & Sliding Doors * Large Backyard with Covered Patio * Washer/Dryer Included * NO CATS UNLESS SERVICE ANIMALS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

