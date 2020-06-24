985 W Wendy Way #1082

Amenities

985 W Wendy Way Unit #1082-AWESOME 3 bed, 2 bath home! CALL! - Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled home in the highly sought after subdivision of Park Place Village off of Cooper and Guadalupe! This property has it all! Featuring 1272 sq. ft. pergo floors, new upgraded carpet, fresh two tone paint, new window coverings, ceiling fans, light fixtures, and much more! Enjoy the pristine community pool! This one won't last long!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



