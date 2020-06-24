All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 985 W Wendy Way #1082.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
985 W Wendy Way #1082
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

985 W Wendy Way #1082

985 W Wendy Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

985 W Wendy Way, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
985 W Wendy Way Unit #1082-AWESOME 3 bed, 2 bath home! CALL! - Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom remodeled home in the highly sought after subdivision of Park Place Village off of Cooper and Guadalupe! This property has it all! Featuring 1272 sq. ft. pergo floors, new upgraded carpet, fresh two tone paint, new window coverings, ceiling fans, light fixtures, and much more! Enjoy the pristine community pool! This one won't last long!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE1976068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 W Wendy Way #1082 have any available units?
985 W Wendy Way #1082 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 985 W Wendy Way #1082 have?
Some of 985 W Wendy Way #1082's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 W Wendy Way #1082 currently offering any rent specials?
985 W Wendy Way #1082 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 W Wendy Way #1082 pet-friendly?
Yes, 985 W Wendy Way #1082 is pet friendly.
Does 985 W Wendy Way #1082 offer parking?
No, 985 W Wendy Way #1082 does not offer parking.
Does 985 W Wendy Way #1082 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 985 W Wendy Way #1082 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 W Wendy Way #1082 have a pool?
Yes, 985 W Wendy Way #1082 has a pool.
Does 985 W Wendy Way #1082 have accessible units?
No, 985 W Wendy Way #1082 does not have accessible units.
Does 985 W Wendy Way #1082 have units with dishwashers?
No, 985 W Wendy Way #1082 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College