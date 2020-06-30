All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:52 PM

970 S HENRY Lane

970 S Henry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

970 S Henry Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

Highly anticipated *FORMER MODEL HOME* strategically placed on the park between the 3 spacious community pools. Loaded w/quality inclusions, this former ''DISPLAY HOME'' features all the finest upgrades & options. Diagonal hardwood floors, tall baseboards, central vac, RO, soft water, plantation shutters, built-in wall cabinets/ceiling speakers, French doors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, wood stair rails, stone surrounds in bathrooms, designer paint/lighting/plumbing fixtures, window casings & sills, stone fireplace, upstairs & downstairs A/C's & so much more. Gourmet Kitchen features raised panel-staggered hardwood cabinets, crown molding w/rope accent, glass doors, fridge cabinet, granite, under mount sinks, stone back splash w/inlay, under cabinet lighting, designer hardware, GOLD SERIES Frigidaire Appliances, flat top stove, huge pantry, excess can lighting, lots of counter space-prep area, large bar seating area, & tons of natural light.

As you know, homes like these get mega interest & multiple offers...be the lucky winner of this spectacular home.

Check out the map, click on the satellite, & notice this is the best location in the neighborhood.

Check out the pics, click on the document section for a list of extras, and get here first, this GEM...WILL NOT LAST!!!

Hurry............

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 S HENRY Lane have any available units?
970 S HENRY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 970 S HENRY Lane have?
Some of 970 S HENRY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 S HENRY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
970 S HENRY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 S HENRY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 970 S HENRY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 970 S HENRY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 970 S HENRY Lane offers parking.
Does 970 S HENRY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 S HENRY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 S HENRY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 970 S HENRY Lane has a pool.
Does 970 S HENRY Lane have accessible units?
No, 970 S HENRY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 970 S HENRY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 970 S HENRY Lane has units with dishwashers.
