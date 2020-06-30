970 S HENRY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Highly anticipated *FORMER MODEL HOME* strategically placed on the park between the 3 spacious community pools. Loaded w/quality inclusions, this former ''DISPLAY HOME'' features all the finest upgrades & options. Diagonal hardwood floors, tall baseboards, central vac, RO, soft water, plantation shutters, built-in wall cabinets/ceiling speakers, French doors, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, wood stair rails, stone surrounds in bathrooms, designer paint/lighting/plumbing fixtures, window casings & sills, stone fireplace, upstairs & downstairs A/C's & so much more. Gourmet Kitchen features raised panel-staggered hardwood cabinets, crown molding w/rope accent, glass doors, fridge cabinet, granite, under mount sinks, stone back splash w/inlay, under cabinet lighting, designer hardware, GOLD SERIES Frigidaire Appliances, flat top stove, huge pantry, excess can lighting, lots of counter space-prep area, large bar seating area, & tons of natural light.



