965 South Wallrade Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM



Click to see if you qualify,



http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/



This home has everything that you are looking for! Located minutes away from the freeway. Beautiful community with pools, children's playground and walkways. This 2 level home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, extra loft, and 3 car garage. Upon entry you are welcomed by a split formal living and dinning area. The kitchen is designed to entertain. Wrap around counter, breakfast bar. Eat in Kitchen overlooking enclosed patio. Spacious family room off of the kitchen. All bedrooms are up stairs. This is a must see home! NO PETS!



Refundable Security Deposit: $1895

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $450

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: NO PETS PER OWNER

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 1.5%

Monthly Admin 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available 7/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.