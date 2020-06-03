957 East Del Rio Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NO PET, NO smoker! Vacant and ready for move-in. Perfectly structured split single level house with 4 bedrooms, a huge living room and open kitchen to family room. Ceiling fans in all rooms. 3 car garages with plenty of storage space. Astonishing landscaping both front and back. Plenty of orange, lemon and grape fruit from 6 mature fruit trees. Large grass area in the back with big trees. A rare dream home waiting for your family!

Refrigerator, washer and dryer can be provided with added rent: $30/month for new refrigerator, $30/month for new washer and dryer, or $50/month for all 3.

No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1600 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.