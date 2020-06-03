All apartments in Gilbert
957 East Del Rio Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:16 AM

957 East Del Rio Street

957 East Del Rio Street · No Longer Available
Location

957 East Del Rio Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO PET, NO smoker! Vacant and ready for move-in. Perfectly structured split single level house with 4 bedrooms, a huge living room and open kitchen to family room. Ceiling fans in all rooms. 3 car garages with plenty of storage space. Astonishing landscaping both front and back. Plenty of orange, lemon and grape fruit from 6 mature fruit trees. Large grass area in the back with big trees. A rare dream home waiting for your family!
Refrigerator, washer and dryer can be provided with added rent: $30/month for new refrigerator, $30/month for new washer and dryer, or $50/month for all 3.
No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1600 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 East Del Rio Street have any available units?
957 East Del Rio Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 East Del Rio Street have?
Some of 957 East Del Rio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 East Del Rio Street currently offering any rent specials?
957 East Del Rio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 East Del Rio Street pet-friendly?
No, 957 East Del Rio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 957 East Del Rio Street offer parking?
Yes, 957 East Del Rio Street offers parking.
Does 957 East Del Rio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 East Del Rio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 East Del Rio Street have a pool?
No, 957 East Del Rio Street does not have a pool.
Does 957 East Del Rio Street have accessible units?
No, 957 East Del Rio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 957 East Del Rio Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 957 East Del Rio Street does not have units with dishwashers.
