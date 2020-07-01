All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 953 E REDONDO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
953 E REDONDO Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:28 AM

953 E REDONDO Drive

953 East Redondo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

953 East Redondo Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sharp home in desired Gilbert Community! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Separate Office/Den Area and Loft. Kitchen, Living Room and Office/Den Area Downstairs. Spacious Kitchen Area with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master Bedroom with Double Doors and Walk-In Closet. Ceiling Fans in every room. Gorgeous upgrades throughout including Window Coverings, Light Fixtures and Hardware. Wood Flooring in Living Room, Office, and 1 Bedroom. Tile at Entry, Kitchen, Eat-In and Upstairs Laundry. Carpet everywhere else. This one won't last! Municipal Service Fee 3.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 E REDONDO Drive have any available units?
953 E REDONDO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 E REDONDO Drive have?
Some of 953 E REDONDO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 E REDONDO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
953 E REDONDO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 E REDONDO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 953 E REDONDO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 953 E REDONDO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 953 E REDONDO Drive offers parking.
Does 953 E REDONDO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 E REDONDO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 E REDONDO Drive have a pool?
No, 953 E REDONDO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 953 E REDONDO Drive have accessible units?
No, 953 E REDONDO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 953 E REDONDO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 E REDONDO Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College