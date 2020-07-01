953 E REDONDO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sharp home in desired Gilbert Community! Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with Separate Office/Den Area and Loft. Kitchen, Living Room and Office/Den Area Downstairs. Spacious Kitchen Area with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master Bedroom with Double Doors and Walk-In Closet. Ceiling Fans in every room. Gorgeous upgrades throughout including Window Coverings, Light Fixtures and Hardware. Wood Flooring in Living Room, Office, and 1 Bedroom. Tile at Entry, Kitchen, Eat-In and Upstairs Laundry. Carpet everywhere else. This one won't last! Municipal Service Fee 3.5%