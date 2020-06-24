All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 945 E Euclid Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
945 E Euclid Avenue
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:33 PM

945 E Euclid Avenue

945 East Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

945 East Euclid Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
4-beds single-story home in a terrific location with great schools in the Chandler Unified School district. Situated in an interior N/S exposure lot, close to shopping and major employers like Intel, Orbital, Paypal, Wells Fargo, General Motors, etc. Beautiful large 20 inch tiles throughout with upgraded carpets in the bedrooms. Layton Lakes is a master-planned community which has many amenities: Basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, walking trails, sports fields, playgrounds, picnic areas and many lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 E Euclid Avenue have any available units?
945 E Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 E Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 945 E Euclid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 E Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
945 E Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 E Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 945 E Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 945 E Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 945 E Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 945 E Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 E Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 E Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 945 E Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 945 E Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 945 E Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 945 E Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 E Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College