929 S STORMENT Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

BEAUTIFUL 3 STORY TOWNHOUSE! FORMAL ENTRY AND TWO ROOMY BEDROOMS DOWN STAIRS! SECOND FLOOR HAS SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM W/FRENCH DOOR TO BALCONY! DUAL PANE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT! UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND, PANTRY, BREAKFAST BAR AND LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE W/UPGRADED GRANITE! LARGE BONUS ROOM SPACE IN ADDITION TO LIVING AND DINING ROOM. ALSO, LAUNDRY ROOM AND HALF BATH OFF KITCHEN. PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT ON 3RD FLOOR W/FAUX BALCONY & FRENCH DOOR FOR BREEZE. LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS & HUGE GARDEN TUB! ALSO HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET WITH CLOSET SYSTEM! MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY W/SEVERAL POOLS, SPAS, PLAY AREAS, PARK AND MUCH MORE! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & EASY FREEWAY ACCESS *Owner is a licensed Realtor in the state of Arizona.