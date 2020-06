Amenities

Beautiful, highly upgraded Shea home in the heart of Gilbert. Two bedrooms plus a den with tile in the kitchen, living room, halls, bathrooms and den. The kitchen features granite counters with back splash, staggered maple cabinets, and black appliances. Tile in traffic areas, upgraded carpet, ceiling fans, vertical wood blinds, low-E windows, laundry sink and nicely landscaped back yard. All appliances are included and ceiling fans throughout. Garage will not fit extra-large trucks.