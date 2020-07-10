925 S. Scallop Dr.

Amenities

*This home is still being enjoyed by a tenant, please do not disturb. Showings available beginning February 8th.



*More features

.Two level single family home in The Islands/Harbor Cove Community

.Dining room and Living room w/ vaulted ceilings

.Family room w/ ceiling fan, fireplace and tile floor

.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, pantry closet, tile countertop and breakfast bar

.Inside laundry w/ hookups only

.Master bedroom upstairs w/ walk-in closet, ceiling fan and door to balcony

.Master bathroom w/ bathtub, separate shower, double sinks and tile floor

.Desert front yard

.Grass/desert rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence

.Community pool



1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.

This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.

Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.

$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.

An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.

On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Security Deposits:

?$1325 Refundable

?$300 Non-refundable redecorating fee



