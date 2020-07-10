925 S. Scallop Dr.

Amenities
*This home is still being enjoyed by a tenant, please do not disturb. Showings available beginning February 8th.
*More features
.Two level single family home in The Islands/Harbor Cove Community
.Dining room and Living room w/ vaulted ceilings
.Family room w/ ceiling fan, fireplace and tile floor
.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, pantry closet, tile countertop and breakfast bar
.Inside laundry w/ hookups only
.Master bedroom upstairs w/ walk-in closet, ceiling fan and door to balcony
.Master bathroom w/ bathtub, separate shower, double sinks and tile floor
.Desert front yard
.Grass/desert rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence
.Community pool
1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.
*Security Deposits:
?$1325 Refundable
?$300 Non-refundable redecorating fee
*Please be sure to review the term and listing information before scheduling a showing. Also, it is required to tour the home before submitting a rental application. Thank you