Gilbert, AZ
925 S. Scallop Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

925 S. Scallop Dr.

925 South Scallop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

925 South Scallop Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c61c940a8 ----
*This home is still being enjoyed by a tenant, please do not disturb. Showings available beginning February 8th.

*More features
.Two level single family home in The Islands/Harbor Cove Community
.Dining room and Living room w/ vaulted ceilings
.Family room w/ ceiling fan, fireplace and tile floor
.Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, pantry closet, tile countertop and breakfast bar
.Inside laundry w/ hookups only
.Master bedroom upstairs w/ walk-in closet, ceiling fan and door to balcony
.Master bathroom w/ bathtub, separate shower, double sinks and tile floor
.Desert front yard
.Grass/desert rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence
.Community pool

1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted.
This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs.
Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property.
$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit.
An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments.
On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

*Security Deposits:
?$1325 Refundable
?$300 Non-refundable redecorating fee

*Please be sure to review the term and listing information before scheduling a showing. Also, it is required to tour the home before submitting a rental application. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 S. Scallop Dr. have any available units?
925 S. Scallop Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 S. Scallop Dr. have?
Some of 925 S. Scallop Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 S. Scallop Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
925 S. Scallop Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 S. Scallop Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 S. Scallop Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 925 S. Scallop Dr. offer parking?
No, 925 S. Scallop Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 925 S. Scallop Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 S. Scallop Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 S. Scallop Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 925 S. Scallop Dr. has a pool.
Does 925 S. Scallop Dr. have accessible units?
No, 925 S. Scallop Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 925 S. Scallop Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 S. Scallop Dr. has units with dishwashers.

