Gilbert, AZ
92 E Spur Ave
Last updated January 5 2020 at 5:44 AM

92 E Spur Ave

92 East Spur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

92 East Spur Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Country Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Gilbert Location! Lovely Single level 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house in quiet and convenient location. ALL Carpet Removed, Wood Laminate Flooring installed Oct 2016 in all 3 Bedrooms. Great Split Floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Eat in kitchen that opens into the Family Room. Extra large garage for your toys. Large lot with grass landscaping in the front and backyards. Located only a half mile to Gilbert Town Square, Gilbert Town Center and Civic Center. Close to tons of shopping, entertaining and restaurants. Small Pets, Owner Approved. Rent for only $1525 plus tax. Available January 10th.
Call Crissy @ 602-550-5058 for showings
Email for more info
Crissy@flraz.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 92 E Spur Ave have any available units?
92 E Spur Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 92 E Spur Ave have?
Some of 92 E Spur Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 92 E Spur Ave currently offering any rent specials?
92 E Spur Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 92 E Spur Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 92 E Spur Ave is pet friendly.
Does 92 E Spur Ave offer parking?
Yes, 92 E Spur Ave offers parking.
Does 92 E Spur Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 92 E Spur Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 92 E Spur Ave have a pool?
No, 92 E Spur Ave does not have a pool.
Does 92 E Spur Ave have accessible units?
No, 92 E Spur Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 92 E Spur Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 92 E Spur Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
