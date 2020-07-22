92 E Spur Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Gilbert Location! Lovely Single level 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house in quiet and convenient location. ALL Carpet Removed, Wood Laminate Flooring installed Oct 2016 in all 3 Bedrooms. Great Split Floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Eat in kitchen that opens into the Family Room. Extra large garage for your toys. Large lot with grass landscaping in the front and backyards. Located only a half mile to Gilbert Town Square, Gilbert Town Center and Civic Center. Close to tons of shopping, entertaining and restaurants. Small Pets, Owner Approved. Rent for only $1525 plus tax. Available January 10th.

Call Crissy @ 602-550-5058 for showings

Email for more info

Crissy@flraz.com