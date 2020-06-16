All apartments in Gilbert
918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court

918 South San Joaquin Court · (480) 540-7545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

918 South San Joaquin Court, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cottonwoods Crossing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Huge cul-de-sac lot w/fenced-in pool. ENTER to formal living/dining area. From there walk into the large openfamily room adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has pantry, breakfast bar & eat in nook. Fridge is included. Bonus room/den/extra bedroom is just off the family room. It has it's own exit - use it as a pool room! Large master bedroom is split from the rest. Walk-in closet, private toilet, sep. tub & shower. Secondary bedrooms are largewith walk-in closets. Spacious garage and an RV gate! GILBERT Award winning school, close to SHOPPING and DINING at SAN TAN MALL AREA. MOVE IN DATE March 8th, 2020. Landlord will charge $100 for pool and $100 for landscaping on top of rent. NO CATS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court have any available units?
918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court have?
Some of 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court currently offering any rent specials?
918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court pet-friendly?
No, 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court offer parking?
Yes, 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court does offer parking.
Does 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court have a pool?
Yes, 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court has a pool.
Does 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court have accessible units?
No, 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court has units with dishwashers.
