918 S SAN JOAQUIN Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Huge cul-de-sac lot w/fenced-in pool. ENTER to formal living/dining area. From there walk into the large openfamily room adjacent to the kitchen. Kitchen has pantry, breakfast bar & eat in nook. Fridge is included. Bonus room/den/extra bedroom is just off the family room. It has it's own exit - use it as a pool room! Large master bedroom is split from the rest. Walk-in closet, private toilet, sep. tub & shower. Secondary bedrooms are largewith walk-in closets. Spacious garage and an RV gate! GILBERT Award winning school, close to SHOPPING and DINING at SAN TAN MALL AREA. MOVE IN DATE March 8th, 2020. Landlord will charge $100 for pool and $100 for landscaping on top of rent. NO CATS PLEASE.