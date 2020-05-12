913 W JUANITA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing updated home in much sought after Gilbert location ** Granite counter tops in island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, plus eating area ** All bathrooms have granite counter tops ** Dramatic dual staircase ** Tile floors throughout ** High vaulted ceilings ** The front and back yards are beautifully landscaped with loads of grass ** Downstairs office ** Three car garage ** Extras include new light fixtures, freshly painted inside and out** All work is complete, still have some cleanup to do ** Take a look, you will be very happy