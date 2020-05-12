All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 913 W JUANITA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
913 W JUANITA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

913 W JUANITA Avenue

913 W Juanita Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

913 W Juanita Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Kaufman and Broad at Cooper Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing updated home in much sought after Gilbert location ** Granite counter tops in island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, plus eating area ** All bathrooms have granite counter tops ** Dramatic dual staircase ** Tile floors throughout ** High vaulted ceilings ** The front and back yards are beautifully landscaped with loads of grass ** Downstairs office ** Three car garage ** Extras include new light fixtures, freshly painted inside and out** All work is complete, still have some cleanup to do ** Take a look, you will be very happy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 W JUANITA Avenue have any available units?
913 W JUANITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 W JUANITA Avenue have?
Some of 913 W JUANITA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 W JUANITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
913 W JUANITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 W JUANITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 913 W JUANITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 913 W JUANITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 913 W JUANITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 913 W JUANITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 W JUANITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 W JUANITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 913 W JUANITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 913 W JUANITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 913 W JUANITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 913 W JUANITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 W JUANITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College