900 W Aspen Way

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage guest parking

Park PlaceTownhomes at Cooper and Guadalupe! - Gorgeous tri-level, end unit townhome available now! This unit has beautiful finishes and fixtures and shows pride of ownership. It can be leased furnished or unfurnished, long or short term. Rates vary on duration of stay and rental tax applies. Enter through the front door or tandem garage on the first floor where you find the laundry room and cheery sitting area. The second floor is the main area with kitchen, great room, breakfast bar, bedroom, and bath. The third level has an open loft that can be used as a third bedroom and secondary bedroom and bath. Outside this quaint well-kept neighborhood has a community pool, community play park, basketball court, and grass. There is lots of visitor parking as well as the garage that can fit two mid-sized cars. There are lots of new shopping and dining options nearby and this community is located convenient to the 60 and Beeline Highways. Please call or text with any questions. (858)255-1675 Lisa Cameron - Realty Executives



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5480223)