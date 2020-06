Amenities

This cozy little home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Fully furnished to make you feel right at home! Open kitchen and living area is perfect for visiting with friends and family. Extended covered patio for relaxing and BBQing. Cable TV and Wireless Internet included. Quiet and safe neighborhood. Located within walking distance from bowling alley, gym, movie theater and several restaurants. Close to several golf courses. Downtown Gilbert is a little over a mile away and loaded with tons of new trendy restaurants. $150 electric cap applies. Weekly and monthly rentals are available. Dogs are ok only with prior approval and pet fee. NO CATS allowed due to allergies.