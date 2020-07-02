853 East Stottler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home for rent in Gilbert with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,420 sq ft.

This one level home features tile and carpet throughout, with spacious living areas. The kitchen has granite counter tops with dark wood cabinets. Backyard features artificial grass with trees & rock. The front yard is maintained by the HOA. 2 Car Garage with plenty of storage. Includes washer & dryer (indoors).



$45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable.$195.00 non-refundable administration fee that is due after approval of your application. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions apply. Renter's Insurance listing Transcity Property Management is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.