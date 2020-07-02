All apartments in Gilbert
853 East Stottler Drive

Location

853 East Stottler Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home for rent in Gilbert with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,420 sq ft.
This one level home features tile and carpet throughout, with spacious living areas. The kitchen has granite counter tops with dark wood cabinets. Backyard features artificial grass with trees & rock. The front yard is maintained by the HOA. 2 Car Garage with plenty of storage. Includes washer & dryer (indoors).

$45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable.$195.00 non-refundable administration fee that is due after approval of your application. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions apply. Renter's Insurance listing Transcity Property Management is required.

Call or Text Barb 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 2/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 East Stottler Drive have any available units?
853 East Stottler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 East Stottler Drive have?
Some of 853 East Stottler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 East Stottler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
853 East Stottler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 East Stottler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 East Stottler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 853 East Stottler Drive offer parking?
Yes, 853 East Stottler Drive offers parking.
Does 853 East Stottler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 East Stottler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 East Stottler Drive have a pool?
No, 853 East Stottler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 853 East Stottler Drive have accessible units?
No, 853 East Stottler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 853 East Stottler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 East Stottler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

