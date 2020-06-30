842 W COOLEY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Live in a First Class Neighborhood. Very quiet and stylish area yet only minutes away from amazing shopping/retail/dining complexes.Sit inside and watch everyone enjoy the back yard swimming pool, fireplace and citrus trees.No back neighbors... only a church parking lot.Spilt living for bedrooms with each side having their own master bath.Amazing open concept kitchen with stone countertops and island.Spacious 2 car garage.INCLUDES!!:weekly pool service and maintenance and quarterly landscaping.You just sit back and enjoy the home.This will rent out quickly!