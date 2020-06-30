All apartments in Gilbert
842 W COOLEY Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

842 W COOLEY Drive

842 West Cooley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

842 West Cooley Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Kaufman and Broad at Cooper Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Live in a First Class Neighborhood. Very quiet and stylish area yet only minutes away from amazing shopping/retail/dining complexes.Sit inside and watch everyone enjoy the back yard swimming pool, fireplace and citrus trees.No back neighbors... only a church parking lot.Spilt living for bedrooms with each side having their own master bath.Amazing open concept kitchen with stone countertops and island.Spacious 2 car garage.INCLUDES!!:weekly pool service and maintenance and quarterly landscaping.You just sit back and enjoy the home.This will rent out quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

