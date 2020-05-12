All apartments in Gilbert
825 S Henry Ln
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:41 PM

825 S Henry Ln

825 S Henry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

825 S Henry Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d5ae4400c ---- This unique 2-story, 3- bedroom, 2.5 bath home will leave you breathless. With a split floor plan this home is ideally laid out and has over 2,500 square feet of living space. Downstairs you will find cherry wood flooring throughout the formal living room, separate dining room, large family room and open kitchen. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is a side yard with pavers and low maintenance landscape. Upstairs is a large loft area with separate office/den. The master suite is large with an over sized walk in closet and the bathroom has a dual sink vanity with separate shower and tub. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are over sized as well. The laundry room is ideally located on the second floor with washer and dryer included. Other features include ceiling fans throughout, 3 car garage, and plantation shutters. This home is located minutes from the San Tan Freeway near Warner and Recker in Cooley Station were you will enjoy access to all the community amenities like multiple swimming pools, club houses and acres of green space. 5% Sales Tax/Admin $400 Non-Refundable Deposit $1495 Refundable Security Deposit Fenced Fireplace (Propane) Heat (Electric) Patio / Deck Pool Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 S Henry Ln have any available units?
825 S Henry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 S Henry Ln have?
Some of 825 S Henry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 S Henry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
825 S Henry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 S Henry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 825 S Henry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 825 S Henry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 825 S Henry Ln offers parking.
Does 825 S Henry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 S Henry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 S Henry Ln have a pool?
Yes, 825 S Henry Ln has a pool.
Does 825 S Henry Ln have accessible units?
No, 825 S Henry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 825 S Henry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 S Henry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

