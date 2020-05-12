825 S Henry Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d5ae4400c ---- This unique 2-story, 3- bedroom, 2.5 bath home will leave you breathless. With a split floor plan this home is ideally laid out and has over 2,500 square feet of living space. Downstairs you will find cherry wood flooring throughout the formal living room, separate dining room, large family room and open kitchen. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is a side yard with pavers and low maintenance landscape. Upstairs is a large loft area with separate office/den. The master suite is large with an over sized walk in closet and the bathroom has a dual sink vanity with separate shower and tub. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are over sized as well. The laundry room is ideally located on the second floor with washer and dryer included. Other features include ceiling fans throughout, 3 car garage, and plantation shutters. This home is located minutes from the San Tan Freeway near Warner and Recker in Cooley Station were you will enjoy access to all the community amenities like multiple swimming pools, club houses and acres of green space. 5% Sales Tax/Admin $400 Non-Refundable Deposit $1495 Refundable Security Deposit Fenced Fireplace (Propane) Heat (Electric) Patio / Deck Pool Stove / Oven (Elec) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups