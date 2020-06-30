811 N Peppertree Dr

Amenities

Lovely 3 bed 2 bath home in Anchor Point at Val Vista Lakes with all new warm custom paint, new warm vinyl plank in the guest bedrooms new carpet in the formal living area & master and A LARGE 3 Car Garage!!! Home has a formal living area at entry & large open family. The eat in kitchen offers all appliances, pantry, breakfast bar and dining area. Inside laundry with washer & dryer hookups only. Two guest bedrooms share the guest bath. Large master suite with private bath includes a large garden tub, separate shower, private water closet and large walk in closet. Front yard has grass and back has covered patio and grass.



(RLNE5779688)