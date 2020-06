Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

HAVE AN APPROVED APPLICATION AT THIS TIME 5/21/2020.Check out this awesome two bedroom two bath plus bonus room town home located in Park Place Village! Home features laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and much more! Additional highlights include washer and dryer, extended length garage, ceiling fans and window coverings. Community amenities include community pool and spa, playground. Home is minutes away from the I-60, check it out today!!