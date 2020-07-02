All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 75 E CATCLAW Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
75 E CATCLAW Street
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:48 PM

75 E CATCLAW Street

75 East Catclaw Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

75 East Catclaw Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home very close to Downtown Gilbert Heritage District ** Enter to large living and dining area ** Stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator in spacious kitchen ** 1/2 bath downstairs ** Master suite has double sinks separate tub and shower and walk in closet ** Very close to community swimming pool, plus loads of grassy play area in the community ** This is truly a lovely home and is ready for your client to move inThere is some furniture in the home ** Submit if you would like it to stay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 E CATCLAW Street have any available units?
75 E CATCLAW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 E CATCLAW Street have?
Some of 75 E CATCLAW Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 E CATCLAW Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 E CATCLAW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 E CATCLAW Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 E CATCLAW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 75 E CATCLAW Street offer parking?
Yes, 75 E CATCLAW Street offers parking.
Does 75 E CATCLAW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 E CATCLAW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 E CATCLAW Street have a pool?
Yes, 75 E CATCLAW Street has a pool.
Does 75 E CATCLAW Street have accessible units?
No, 75 E CATCLAW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 E CATCLAW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 E CATCLAW Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College