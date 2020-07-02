75 E CATCLAW Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home very close to Downtown Gilbert Heritage District ** Enter to large living and dining area ** Stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator in spacious kitchen ** 1/2 bath downstairs ** Master suite has double sinks separate tub and shower and walk in closet ** Very close to community swimming pool, plus loads of grassy play area in the community ** This is truly a lovely home and is ready for your client to move inThere is some furniture in the home ** Submit if you would like it to stay