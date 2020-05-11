All apartments in Gilbert
734 N Cambridge Street

734 North Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 North Cambridge Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Gilbert home. This home features tile flooring in all rooms except carpeting in each bedroom, separate living and family rooms, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen features breakfast bar, separate pantry, tons of cabinet space, ceramic top electric range, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Landscaped backyard with grass, covered patio and mature plants. Washing machine & dryer are included. Close to the 60 freeway, restaurants and Gilbert schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 N Cambridge Street have any available units?
734 N Cambridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 N Cambridge Street have?
Some of 734 N Cambridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 N Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
734 N Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 N Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 734 N Cambridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 734 N Cambridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 734 N Cambridge Street offers parking.
Does 734 N Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 N Cambridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 N Cambridge Street have a pool?
No, 734 N Cambridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 734 N Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 734 N Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 734 N Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 734 N Cambridge Street has units with dishwashers.

