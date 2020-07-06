7171 S Balboa Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Balboa Court - This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has a stunning back yard.The bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans and the Guest and Master Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Custom iron work to windows. The private pool has a companion 8 foot round heated spa with a bar top. There is remote for pool/spa features. Sunken covered patio with fire place for a night full of entertainment. Home is located on a cul-de-sac and have easy access to hiking and horse trails.



To arrange for a tour of this property please call 480.725.1225



Move in costs include first month's rent $2350, security deposit $2350, admin fee $300 plus all applicable city taxes.



