Gilbert, AZ
7171 S Balboa Ct
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

7171 S Balboa Ct

7171 South Balboa Court · No Longer Available
Location

7171 South Balboa Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Country Shadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Balboa Court - This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has a stunning back yard.The bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans and the Guest and Master Bedrooms have walk-in closets. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Custom iron work to windows. The private pool has a companion 8 foot round heated spa with a bar top. There is remote for pool/spa features. Sunken covered patio with fire place for a night full of entertainment. Home is located on a cul-de-sac and have easy access to hiking and horse trails.

To arrange for a tour of this property please call 480.725.1225

Move in costs include first month's rent $2350, security deposit $2350, admin fee $300 plus all applicable city taxes.

(RLNE3900790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7171 S Balboa Ct have any available units?
7171 S Balboa Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 7171 S Balboa Ct have?
Some of 7171 S Balboa Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7171 S Balboa Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7171 S Balboa Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7171 S Balboa Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7171 S Balboa Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 7171 S Balboa Ct offer parking?
No, 7171 S Balboa Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7171 S Balboa Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7171 S Balboa Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7171 S Balboa Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7171 S Balboa Ct has a pool.
Does 7171 S Balboa Ct have accessible units?
No, 7171 S Balboa Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7171 S Balboa Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7171 S Balboa Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

