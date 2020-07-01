695 N BAY Drive

Amenities

Newer Popular Newport in McQueen Landing FOR LEASE! This Move-in Ready Custom Home is Complete w/3 HUGE Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms Plus A 2nd Living Room Upstairs. OPEN Great Room, Dining Room and Chef's Kitchen w/AWESOME Upgraded Smoked Dark Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island w/Bar Offers Plenty of Counter Space To Create A Perfect Prep Area or Secondary Dining Area. Covered Patio For Outdoor Entertaining. Elegant Master Suite with a Spa-Inspired Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Bathtub and Shower, Linen Space, and GIANT Walk-in closet. Oversized 2 Car Garage and 2 Car Covered Carport. Interior Pictures are of Model Home! This home is exactly the same floor plan! Community Swimming Pool and Playground!! A Must See! Will Go Fast!