695 N BAY Drive
695 N BAY Drive

695 N Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

695 N Bay Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85233

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Newer Popular Newport in McQueen Landing FOR LEASE! This Move-in Ready Custom Home is Complete w/3 HUGE Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms Plus A 2nd Living Room Upstairs. OPEN Great Room, Dining Room and Chef's Kitchen w/AWESOME Upgraded Smoked Dark Stainless Steel Appliances, Kitchen Island w/Bar Offers Plenty of Counter Space To Create A Perfect Prep Area or Secondary Dining Area. Covered Patio For Outdoor Entertaining. Elegant Master Suite with a Spa-Inspired Bathroom with Dual Sinks, Bathtub and Shower, Linen Space, and GIANT Walk-in closet. Oversized 2 Car Garage and 2 Car Covered Carport. Interior Pictures are of Model Home! This home is exactly the same floor plan! Community Swimming Pool and Playground!! A Must See! Will Go Fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 695 N BAY Drive have any available units?
695 N BAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 695 N BAY Drive have?
Some of 695 N BAY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 695 N BAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
695 N BAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 695 N BAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 695 N BAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 695 N BAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 695 N BAY Drive offers parking.
Does 695 N BAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 695 N BAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 695 N BAY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 695 N BAY Drive has a pool.
Does 695 N BAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 695 N BAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 695 N BAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 695 N BAY Drive has units with dishwashers.

