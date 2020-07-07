654 E Sipapu Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Exquisite, energy efficient home with numerous upgrades and outstanding features throughout. You\'ll love its multi-levels, Beautiful Kitchen and Formal Dining Rm raised above the Living Rm in front and the Family Rm in back. Gourmet Kitchen has gas range, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry and fixtures. Extra wide staircase leads to a large Entertainment Room upstairs. The Master Suite is split from 3 other Bedrooms upstairs; 1 Bedroom & a 3/4 bath w/dual entry downstairs. Upgrades include Surround Sound, dual layer blinds for optional lighting, ceiling fans throughout, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, dual flush toilets. Lovely, easy care landscape in front, large covered patio overlooks grass back yard, greenbelt behind. Parks, Tennis, Lakes Nearby.



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin:2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



12 Months



Disposal

Dryer