Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:28 PM

654 E Sipapu Dr

654 East Sipapu Drive · No Longer Available
Location

654 East Sipapu Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f149e3002b ----
Exquisite, energy efficient home with numerous upgrades and outstanding features throughout. You\'ll love its multi-levels, Beautiful Kitchen and Formal Dining Rm raised above the Living Rm in front and the Family Rm in back. Gourmet Kitchen has gas range, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry and fixtures. Extra wide staircase leads to a large Entertainment Room upstairs. The Master Suite is split from 3 other Bedrooms upstairs; 1 Bedroom & a 3/4 bath w/dual entry downstairs. Upgrades include Surround Sound, dual layer blinds for optional lighting, ceiling fans throughout, walk-in closets in all bedrooms, dual flush toilets. Lovely, easy care landscape in front, large covered patio overlooks grass back yard, greenbelt behind. Parks, Tennis, Lakes Nearby.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin:2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 E Sipapu Dr have any available units?
654 E Sipapu Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 E Sipapu Dr have?
Some of 654 E Sipapu Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 E Sipapu Dr currently offering any rent specials?
654 E Sipapu Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 E Sipapu Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 E Sipapu Dr is pet friendly.
Does 654 E Sipapu Dr offer parking?
No, 654 E Sipapu Dr does not offer parking.
Does 654 E Sipapu Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 E Sipapu Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 E Sipapu Dr have a pool?
No, 654 E Sipapu Dr does not have a pool.
Does 654 E Sipapu Dr have accessible units?
No, 654 E Sipapu Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 654 E Sipapu Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 E Sipapu Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

