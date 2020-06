Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub pet friendly

Landlord prefers 6-9 mo. lease! Spacious four bedroom, 2.5 bath home on oversized pie-shaped lot. Master bedroom & bath is downstairs, along with great room and powder room. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances including refrigerator. Upstairs has a large loft, 3 beds, guest bath and laundry room. Desert landscaping front and back for easy maintenance. Pets upon approval. No cats. No smoking. Security system will not stay. Spa is not working & will not be replaced.