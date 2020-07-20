All apartments in Gilbert
592 S BRETT Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

592 S BRETT Street

592 South Brett Street · No Longer Available
Location

592 South Brett Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury fully-furnished home centrally located in the heart of Gilbert! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage and comfortable beds throughout. The master has a king-sized bed, the second bedroom has a queen-sized bed and the third bedroom has one twin bed. Located close to Target, Fry's, Starbucks & more and downtown Gilbert is only a few miles away! Beautiful home with wonderful entertaining area that's ready for relaxation. Conveniently located near Hwy 60 & Loop 202 SanTan. Come and visit your new home today! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

