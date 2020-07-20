592 S BRETT Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury fully-furnished home centrally located in the heart of Gilbert! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage and comfortable beds throughout. The master has a king-sized bed, the second bedroom has a queen-sized bed and the third bedroom has one twin bed. Located close to Target, Fry's, Starbucks & more and downtown Gilbert is only a few miles away! Beautiful home with wonderful entertaining area that's ready for relaxation. Conveniently located near Hwy 60 & Loop 202 SanTan. Come and visit your new home today! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.