All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 566 West Princeton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
566 West Princeton Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:10 AM

566 West Princeton Avenue

566 West Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

566 West Princeton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Silverhawke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Open-concept floor plan offering 3 bedrooms, an office, a gorgeous pool and covered patio with built in barbecue and mini fridge. Newly remodeled kitchen includes fresh countertops, new stainless steel range and microwave, and beautiful tile floor. Breakfast nook with alluring bay windows transitions to family room with cozy gas-log fireplace and built in entertainment center! Newly painted throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Within walking distance of Oak Tree Elementary School and Eduprize Charter School. Park with covered playground right across the street. Landscaping, pool maintenance, and HOA fee included with rent! Located one mile from Gilbert Heritage District and close to the US60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 West Princeton Avenue have any available units?
566 West Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 566 West Princeton Avenue have?
Some of 566 West Princeton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 West Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
566 West Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 West Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 566 West Princeton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 566 West Princeton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 566 West Princeton Avenue offers parking.
Does 566 West Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 566 West Princeton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 West Princeton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 566 West Princeton Avenue has a pool.
Does 566 West Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 566 West Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 566 West Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 566 West Princeton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College