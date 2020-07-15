566 West Princeton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Open-concept floor plan offering 3 bedrooms, an office, a gorgeous pool and covered patio with built in barbecue and mini fridge. Newly remodeled kitchen includes fresh countertops, new stainless steel range and microwave, and beautiful tile floor. Breakfast nook with alluring bay windows transitions to family room with cozy gas-log fireplace and built in entertainment center! Newly painted throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. Washer and dryer included. Within walking distance of Oak Tree Elementary School and Eduprize Charter School. Park with covered playground right across the street. Landscaping, pool maintenance, and HOA fee included with rent! Located one mile from Gilbert Heritage District and close to the US60.