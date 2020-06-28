562 N Citrus Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home is located in Gilbert at Power and Guadalupe in La Aldea. With 1375 s.f. of living space this home offers a nice floor plan with a living room, dining room. 1/2 bath, and kitchen on the main floor. With plenty of cabinet and counter space you\'ll have lots of room to cook your favorite meals oh and don\'t forget the pantry!! Neutral carpet & paint, ceramic tile, stylish lighting, staircase has elegant iron banisters and there are ceiling fans throughout. Upstairs you\'ll find spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, dual vanity in the master suite, tub shower combo, a linen closet and guest bathroom. Low maintenance yard and a 2-car garage. Community pool and spa. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, 60 & Loop 202, Community College, Williams Gateway and much much more. Washer/Dryer available upon request no extra charge. Hurry this one will go fast. Please visit our website to schedule a tour. 5% tax and admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Pets upon approval only with $300 pet deposit + $25 per month.