All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 562 N Citrus Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
562 N Citrus Lane
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:40 PM

562 N Citrus Lane

562 N Citrus Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

562 N Citrus Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Home is located in Gilbert at Power and Guadalupe in La Aldea. With 1375 s.f. of living space this home offers a nice floor plan with a living room, dining room. 1/2 bath, and kitchen on the main floor. With plenty of cabinet and counter space you\'ll have lots of room to cook your favorite meals oh and don\'t forget the pantry!! Neutral carpet & paint, ceramic tile, stylish lighting, staircase has elegant iron banisters and there are ceiling fans throughout. Upstairs you\'ll find spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, dual vanity in the master suite, tub shower combo, a linen closet and guest bathroom. Low maintenance yard and a 2-car garage. Community pool and spa. Close to shopping, restaurants, schools, 60 & Loop 202, Community College, Williams Gateway and much much more. Washer/Dryer available upon request no extra charge. Hurry this one will go fast. Please visit our website to schedule a tour. 5% tax and admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. Pets upon approval only with $300 pet deposit + $25 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 562 N Citrus Lane have any available units?
562 N Citrus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 562 N Citrus Lane have?
Some of 562 N Citrus Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 562 N Citrus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
562 N Citrus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 N Citrus Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 562 N Citrus Lane is pet friendly.
Does 562 N Citrus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 562 N Citrus Lane offers parking.
Does 562 N Citrus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 562 N Citrus Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 N Citrus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 562 N Citrus Lane has a pool.
Does 562 N Citrus Lane have accessible units?
No, 562 N Citrus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 562 N Citrus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 562 N Citrus Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College