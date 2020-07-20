5529 S BARLEY Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

** LUXURY 2 BEDROOM + DEN VACATION RENTAL, SITUATED IN ONE OF THE FINEST ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITIES IN GILBERT ** Spend the Winter in this Adult Vacation Rental with amazing ammenities include htd swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis, library & cyber cafe. Rental features two bedrooms + den (sleeps 4 easily and up to 6 in a pinch) * Upgraded Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite tile countertops, pantry & a complete appliance package incl. built-in microwave & refrigerator * interior laundry room with full size washer & dryer * inviting rear yard with covered patio, gas fireplace, bar-b-que grill and above ground spa * private garage * rate incl. all utilities (except phone)