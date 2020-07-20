All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 5529 S BARLEY Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
5529 S BARLEY Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5529 S BARLEY Court

5529 South Barley Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5529 South Barley Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Trilogy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
** LUXURY 2 BEDROOM + DEN VACATION RENTAL, SITUATED IN ONE OF THE FINEST ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNITIES IN GILBERT ** Spend the Winter in this Adult Vacation Rental with amazing ammenities include htd swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis, library & cyber cafe. Rental features two bedrooms + den (sleeps 4 easily and up to 6 in a pinch) * Upgraded Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite tile countertops, pantry & a complete appliance package incl. built-in microwave & refrigerator * interior laundry room with full size washer & dryer * inviting rear yard with covered patio, gas fireplace, bar-b-que grill and above ground spa * private garage * rate incl. all utilities (except phone)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 S BARLEY Court have any available units?
5529 S BARLEY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 5529 S BARLEY Court have?
Some of 5529 S BARLEY Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 S BARLEY Court currently offering any rent specials?
5529 S BARLEY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 S BARLEY Court pet-friendly?
No, 5529 S BARLEY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 5529 S BARLEY Court offer parking?
Yes, 5529 S BARLEY Court offers parking.
Does 5529 S BARLEY Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5529 S BARLEY Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 S BARLEY Court have a pool?
Yes, 5529 S BARLEY Court has a pool.
Does 5529 S BARLEY Court have accessible units?
No, 5529 S BARLEY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 S BARLEY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5529 S BARLEY Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College