519 N Alder St

Amenities
This quaint Arbor Walk community! In a short walk, you can be at the Downtown Gilbert Heritage District, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Fully detached home. No Common Walls. Wood Flooring in Great room, dining, Kitchen & Hall. Tile in Entry and bathrooms and neutral carpet Throughout. Kitchen features oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances. 2 inch blinds, upgraded fixtures and mirrored closets. Corner unit ï¿½?? 2 Car Garage.
Where you can enjoy some of the best restaurants (Postinos, Joyride, Joe's BBQ, Liberty Market) and legendary Hale Centre Theatre. No cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.