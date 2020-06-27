All apartments in Gilbert
Location

519 N Alder St, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This quaint Arbor Walk community! In a short walk, you can be at the Downtown Gilbert Heritage District, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Fully detached home. No Common Walls. Wood Flooring in Great room, dining, Kitchen & Hall. Tile in Entry and bathrooms and neutral carpet Throughout. Kitchen features oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances. 2 inch blinds, upgraded fixtures and mirrored closets. Corner unit ï¿½?? 2 Car Garage.
Where you can enjoy some of the best restaurants (Postinos, Joyride, Joe's BBQ, Liberty Market) and legendary Hale Centre Theatre. No cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 N Alder St have any available units?
519 N Alder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 N Alder St have?
Some of 519 N Alder St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 N Alder St currently offering any rent specials?
519 N Alder St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 N Alder St pet-friendly?
No, 519 N Alder St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 519 N Alder St offer parking?
Yes, 519 N Alder St offers parking.
Does 519 N Alder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 N Alder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 N Alder St have a pool?
Yes, 519 N Alder St has a pool.
Does 519 N Alder St have accessible units?
No, 519 N Alder St does not have accessible units.
Does 519 N Alder St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 N Alder St has units with dishwashers.
