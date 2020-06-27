519 N Alder St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

This quaint Arbor Walk community! In a short walk, you can be at the Downtown Gilbert Heritage District, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Fully detached home. No Common Walls. Wood Flooring in Great room, dining, Kitchen & Hall. Tile in Entry and bathrooms and neutral carpet Throughout. Kitchen features oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances. 2 inch blinds, upgraded fixtures and mirrored closets. Corner unit ï¿½?? 2 Car Garage.

Where you can enjoy some of the best restaurants (Postinos, Joyride, Joe's BBQ, Liberty Market) and legendary Hale Centre Theatre. No cats! Tenants responsible for pay Registration/Admin fee $ 75.00 prior to move in.