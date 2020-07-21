All apartments in Gilbert
513 East Cathy Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:05 AM

513 East Cathy Drive

513 East Cathy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

513 East Cathy Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Neely Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Neely Farms Subdivision. Tile in all the right places! Stunning kitchen, separate formal living and dining room. Master Bedroom features private bath w/ dual sinks, separate tub/shower, door opening to the extended patio, and grassy back yard. Covered patio, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near downtown Gilbert, schools and freeways.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Owner approval w/ deposit)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 East Cathy Drive have any available units?
513 East Cathy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 513 East Cathy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 East Cathy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 East Cathy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 East Cathy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 513 East Cathy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 513 East Cathy Drive offers parking.
Does 513 East Cathy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 East Cathy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 East Cathy Drive have a pool?
No, 513 East Cathy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 513 East Cathy Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 East Cathy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 East Cathy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 East Cathy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 East Cathy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 East Cathy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
