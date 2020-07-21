513 East Cathy Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Neely Farms Subdivision. Tile in all the right places! Stunning kitchen, separate formal living and dining room. Master Bedroom features private bath w/ dual sinks, separate tub/shower, door opening to the extended patio, and grassy back yard. Covered patio, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near downtown Gilbert, schools and freeways.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Owner approval w/ deposit)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



