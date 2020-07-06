All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
5116 S VERBENA Court
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

5116 S VERBENA Court

5116 South Verbena Court · No Longer Available
Gilbert
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

5116 South Verbena Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Trilogy

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL IN 55+ COMMUNITY OF TRILOGY AT POWER RANCH. Available until October 1, 2020 this 5 month rental includes HOA, water, sewer, gas, antennae tv, internet/wifi. Home offers 3 large bedrooms (one is set up as an office) 2 baths with tile and fresh carpet. Extended 2 car garage for vehicles or storage. Large eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops, S/S appliances and R/O. Furnished rental includes dishes/pots & pans/bake ware/silverware & serving ware. HOA offers swimming pools & spa, pickle ball, tennis, workout facility & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 S VERBENA Court have any available units?
5116 S VERBENA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 S VERBENA Court have?
Some of 5116 S VERBENA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 S VERBENA Court currently offering any rent specials?
5116 S VERBENA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 S VERBENA Court pet-friendly?
No, 5116 S VERBENA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 5116 S VERBENA Court offer parking?
Yes, 5116 S VERBENA Court offers parking.
Does 5116 S VERBENA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 S VERBENA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 S VERBENA Court have a pool?
Yes, 5116 S VERBENA Court has a pool.
Does 5116 S VERBENA Court have accessible units?
No, 5116 S VERBENA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 S VERBENA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5116 S VERBENA Court has units with dishwashers.

