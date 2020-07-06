5116 S VERBENA Court

Amenities

SHORT TERM RENTAL IN 55+ COMMUNITY OF TRILOGY AT POWER RANCH. Available until October 1, 2020 this 5 month rental includes HOA, water, sewer, gas, antennae tv, internet/wifi. Home offers 3 large bedrooms (one is set up as an office) 2 baths with tile and fresh carpet. Extended 2 car garage for vehicles or storage. Large eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinets, granite counter tops, S/S appliances and R/O. Furnished rental includes dishes/pots & pans/bake ware/silverware & serving ware. HOA offers swimming pools & spa, pickle ball, tennis, workout facility & more.